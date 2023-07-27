Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.43.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

