Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $226.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.09. 1,837,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,492. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day moving average is $227.15. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

