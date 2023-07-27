Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $226.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.5 %
Tractor Supply stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.09. 1,837,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,492. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day moving average is $227.15. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
