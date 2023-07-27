TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92-$0.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.49-$3.62 EPS.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,555. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $84.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at TransUnion

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 95.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.