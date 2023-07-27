UBS Group Downgrades Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) to Sell

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Investec upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$270.00.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNSKY remained flat at C$11.51 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.04.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.