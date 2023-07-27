UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. 297,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. UMB Financial has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,005,000 after acquiring an additional 482,916 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

