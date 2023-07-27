Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.12. 1,274,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,545. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $72,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

