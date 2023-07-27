Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $86,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $331.33. The company had a trading volume of 481,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,086. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

