Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 29,752 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.44% of Qorvo worth $45,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 163,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 116.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

