Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,351 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Hess worth $58,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.29. 277,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

