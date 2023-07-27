Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 320,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.