Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Gap Down to $238.69

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $238.69, but opened at $231.42. Visa shares last traded at $235.49, with a volume of 3,230,402 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.89. The company has a market capitalization of $440.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 50.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 213,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.