W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.86

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $38.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $28.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $733.76. 162,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $727.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

