Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 77,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,013. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $539.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,226,000 after buying an additional 382,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

