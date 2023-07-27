Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 76,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $55.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

