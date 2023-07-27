Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

