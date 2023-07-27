Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,511,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,656,000 after buying an additional 589,540 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,812,281. The company has a market cap of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

