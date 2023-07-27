West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.65-7.80 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 5.2 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $19.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.60. The stock had a trading volume of 312,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,155. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $389.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.67.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.