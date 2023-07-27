Western New England Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.
Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,946. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $147.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 473.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
