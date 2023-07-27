Western New England Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,946. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $147.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 473.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

