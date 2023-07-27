Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to $15.40-$17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $19.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.91. The stock had a trading volume of 964,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $197.30 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $87,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

