Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to $15.40-$17.00 EPS.
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $19.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.91. The stock had a trading volume of 964,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $197.30 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.
Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public
In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $87,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
