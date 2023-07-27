WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

