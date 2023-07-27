Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 254.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 36,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.48% and a negative return on equity of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at $41,303,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 756.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

