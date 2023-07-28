14,218 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 37,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

