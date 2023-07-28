1,568 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.06. 163,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,945. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.51.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

