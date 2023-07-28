15,945 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 703,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,705. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

