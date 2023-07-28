1,825 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,306,000. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.81. 1,410,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,015. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

