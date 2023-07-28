1,898 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in MSCI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $246,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.30. 411,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.55. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.