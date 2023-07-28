25,639 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

