289 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $928.79. The stock had a trading volume of 423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $933.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.53. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

