301 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.86.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

