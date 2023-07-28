3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,773. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.