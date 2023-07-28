3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.83.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,773. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
