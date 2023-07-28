536,084 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PBR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,957,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

