5,553 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.