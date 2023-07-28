9,187,137 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,187,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $756,836,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,801,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 210,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 19,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

