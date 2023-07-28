95,570 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.