ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 2,483.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.96.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

