Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.0 %

RL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Shares of RL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 121,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $132.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

