Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,043 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 639,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 85,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,178. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

