Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 23,100 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 1,514,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,480. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

