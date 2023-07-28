Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 4.7 %

CPE traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,631. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

