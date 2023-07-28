Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $87,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 200.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FXE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. 32,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

