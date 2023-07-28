Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.45. 505,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

