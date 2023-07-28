AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$11.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 5.0 %

ABSSF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

