Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $61.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. 3,421,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.