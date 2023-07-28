AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.2 %

AB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.53. 479,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,320. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have commented on AB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

