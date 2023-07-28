Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. 1,466,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

