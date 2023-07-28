Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,694,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

