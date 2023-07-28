Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,482,320. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

