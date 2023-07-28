AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 152,311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 7,776,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

