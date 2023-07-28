AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 10,193 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.5% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 73,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.92. 141,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.