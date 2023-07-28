AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.